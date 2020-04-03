#MyCoronaStory
Shah Rukh Khan requests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to 'order' and not 'thank' him: More strength to your teams

Shah Rukh Khan and Arvind Kejriwal sure have all the right things to say to each other and here is a look at their conversation. Check out the tweets.
4561 reads Mumbai Updated: April 3, 2020 09:02 pm
Shah Rukh Khan has been generous enough to make not just one but multiple donations via so many of his companies and well, he shared an update on Twitter just yesterday. The actor also mentioned people in power in the State and in Centre, and well, his tweet did manage to grab Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's attention. And in no time, he did make sure to express his gratitude towards SRK.

Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to thank SRK for the contribution, and wrote, "Thank you Shah Rukh ji for you kind words. Your generous contribution will touch many lives in this difficult hour." And to this, SRK had an equally hearty reply, where he said, "सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience, and power to your teams on ground sir."

Shah Rukh was called out recently for not speaking up on the ongoing condition, however, he did seem to have a lot of people talking just as much post his Tweet seeing how he has made multiple donations along with the support of other co-owners and his associations.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Arvin Kejriwal's tweets right here:

