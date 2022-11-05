Shah Rukh Khan responds to fan asking about Kardashian-like reality show on his family; Has a witty name ready

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan isn’t very active on social media. But every now and then, he hosts an #AskSRK session on Twitter, during which he answers his fans’ numerous questions for a few minutes. Today was a great day for SRK fans, as the actor chose to interact with them, and asked them to keep their questions ready. Soon, Twitter was flooded with numerous questions for King Khan, right from questions about his personal life to questions about his upcoming movie Pathaan. A fan also asked him what he would name a reality show like ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ based on his family, and SRK had a witty reply ready!

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his hilarious, witty replies. You can always count on SRK to give some entertaining answers when interacting with his fans on social media, and today was no different. A fan asked Shah Rukh, “@iamsrk if you and your family had a TV show like the Kardashians, what would it be called? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh Khan replied that firstly it would never happen, as he is a very private person, and so is his family. However, he did have a hilarious name suggestion for it, and he wrote that if the reality show were to be made, it would be called ‘Khandaan’.

“It will never happen we are a very private family….but Khandaan I guess??!” wrote Shah Rukh Khan. Check out his tweet below.