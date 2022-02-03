Shah Rukh Khan to resume with Atlee’s film in February?

Shah Rukh Khan and his family went through a really tough time last year after Aryan Khan’s arrest. The actor had shifted his focus completely on his son that led to him reportedly cancelling all his shooting schedules during that time. But, it is said that since last December, SRK is once again single-mindedly focusing on completing his film and ad commitments. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed to you that the actor would begin filming for Rajkumar Hirani’s film in March 2022. And now the latest report reveals that before he begins with Hirani’s film, SRK will be working on Atlee’s film and the Don actor is all set to shoot this film in February.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Mid-Day, after wrapping up his cameo in Tiger 3 and some portions of Pathan that needs to be shot in India itself, Shah Rukh Khan will turn to the much-talked-about film with Atlee. While the director had lined up a scheduled break in November, it had to be extended to January due to the rising Omicron cases in the country. Now that SRK is back to work it is believed that Atlee will resume the shoot in mid-February.

A source close to this development has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan will begin with Rajkumar Hirani’s film soon hence Atlee’s team has been instructed to wrap up his film by March. The source also revealed that the shoot will take place at multiple locations in Mumbai. This will mark the superstar’s return to the project since October after Aryan Khan’s controversy.

