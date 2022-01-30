Shah Rukh Khan to resume Pathan and other films' shooting schedules: Report

January saw a spike in COVID-19 omicron variant’s cases. However, the good news is that the graph is going down again.With the number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases in Mumbai dropping, major films such as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Pathan, and Tiger 3are expected to resume their filming in the city. Shah Rukh Khan is reported to soon return to the sets of his movie Pathan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

A source by ETimes who disclosed this information, added that King Khan hopes to finish Pathan, which includes some overseas location shots, in the coming two months and then resume shooting his other film with director Atlee, which has been on hold for a long time. Khan also wishes to commence shooting for a Rajkumar Hirani movie this year. Taapsee Pannu will reportedly feature in this film, although the actress has yet to confirm the news.

After his son Aryan got into difficulties with the drug case and the Narcotics Control Bureau, SRK stopped filming for his films and commercial engagements. Khan has recently been seen in new advertising for brands that he has backed in the past, and the source expects that he will return to filming soon enough. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment will soon release their next project, Love Hostel, on an OTT platform. The Shanker Raman directorial features Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra with Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

