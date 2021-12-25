Shah Rukh Khan to resume shoot for 'Pathan' first, not filming Salman Khan's Tiger 3

In the recent past, rumour mills claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will resume work with the shooting of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3. The Chennai Express star is seemingly going to essay the role of a RAW agent in the movie. Now, a report in ETimes has dismissed all the claims, the portal suggests that Shah Rukh Khan will begin the shooting of Pathan first.

"All the reports about Shah Rukh shooting with Salman are not true. They will shoot together in February 2022," a source close to the portal added. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. The shooting of Pathan was supposed to commence long ago, however amid his son Aryan Khan’s arrest row, the King Khan postponed all his work professional commitments.

Speaking of Pathan, this Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial has already garnered umpteen anticipation. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie is yet unclear, but it is sure that the film is going to be an action-packed number.

About Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the shooting of the movie has already begun in full swing. In the month of August, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left for Russia to shoot an important portion of the movie. Media reports state that the shooting of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

