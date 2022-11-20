Shah Rukh Khan resumes Dunki shoot in Jeddah; Fans spot him at a supermarket

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki is one of the most-anticipated films of the actor. It marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film was announced in April this year and is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023, and also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is co-produced by Gauri Khan. A few days back, King Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport as he flew to resume the shooting of Dunki.

Shah Rukh, who is currently filming for Dunki in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was spotted by his fans. The actor was seen at Jeddah Waterfront, and soon after, he was also clicked at a supermarket by his fans. In the photos, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor looked dapper as always as she donned a leather jacket with denim jeans and completed his look with a cap. He was also surrounded by his crew members. Meanwhile, earlier, a fan also shared of video of SRK at the airport.

About Dunki

Dunki is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. It is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon. This is also the first time Shah Rukh and Taapsee will appear together on the screen. Sharing the announcement video, SRK wrote, “Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually, main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.”

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh has two more films coming next year. He will be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, which is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Next, he will feature in Atlee's Jawan, which will come out on June 2, 2023.