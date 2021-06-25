  1. Home
Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today; See Pic

John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will join the actor in a few days.
45301 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:21 pm
Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today Shah Rukh Khan resumes shooting for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan from today
As Shah Rukh Khan marks 29 years in Bollywood today, fans have been celebrating this milestone on social media since yesterday. SRK will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand’s Pathan, and there is an exciting update on the same. Shah Rukh Khan has resumed shooting for this highly anticipated film from today at the YRF studio in Mumbai. 

A source close to the development informs, “Pathan has resumed its shooting schedule, and SRK is the first one to join the shoot. It will be a 15 to 18 days schedule in Mumbai. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will join the actor in a few days. A major portion of the film will be shot in this schedule, before the team heads to international locations to shoot the big action sequences.” SRK had reportedly first started shooting for Pathan in November 2020, and his co-star Deepika had joined the actor on the set in the same month.

An Instagram user even uploaded an image of SRK and Siddharth Anand’s cars parked outside Pathan’s sets today. Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fancy Crave (@fancy_crave89)

While fans have been celebrating Shah Rukh Khan’s 29 years in Bollywood, the actor too has expressed his gratitude on Twitter. “Been working. Just saw the ’overwhelmed ness’ of the lov of nearly 30 yrs u r showering on me here. Realised it’s more than half my life in the service of hoping to entertain u all. Will take out time tomorrow & share some love back personally. Thx needed to feel loved,” he wrote. 

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's 29 Years in Bollywood: Swades to Devdas, SRK's top 6 characters ranked

Credits :Fancy Crave / Instagram

