Shah Rukh Khan to return on the big screen with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's film; Read More

Shah Rukh Khan to make his comeback on the big screen with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's next film.

has been missing from the big screen for over a year now. The actor's last outing was Aanand L Rai's film Zero where King Khan shared the screen with the beautiful and gorgeous and . The film failed to make a mark at the Box Office and Shah Rukh Khan went on a break. His last film Zero hit the theatres in 2018 and now the fans are missing Badshah on the screen. But here's a piece of good news for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans out there:

In a recent interview with Mid Day news, director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who is credited for films like Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City and more, revealed about their collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for their next project. The director duo has the image of going with unconventional and out of the box ideas. Their upcoming film is a script that they have been holding on to for a long time, they told the daily. They pitched the idea to Shah Rukh Khan and he is happy to join their universe, they revealed without divulging further details about the film.

The two directors stated that the film will go on floors depending upon Shah Rukh Khan's dates and they leave it upon him to make the official announcement. He is trying to manage his dates so that the film starts rolling in mid-2020, they said. Even though we do not have a hint about what the film is going to be about, Shah Rukh Khan's massy act and director duo Raj and DK's unconventional thinking is surely something to look forward to.

