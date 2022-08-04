Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after finishing the London schedule for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. The Om Shanti Om actor, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is all set to make his comeback with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The actor recently jetted off to shoot the film's schedule in London and a few leaked pictures of the actor had gone viral earlier when he was spotted on the sets of the movie.

Now, King Khan has finally returned to Mumbai after completing the London schedule of the film. A few hours back, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. Shah Rukh Khan kept it comfy and casual as he was sported wearing a plain white t-shirt with blue pants. The actor also added a long camouflage jacket to complete his look and added a pair of black sunglasses along with a black cap. Later, he was also seen making his way toward his car.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's PICS:

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was announced in April this year alongside a video and he had written, "Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga. Feeling humbled & excited to finally work with you. Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023." The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2023, and also stars Taapsee Pannu. It is produced and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is co-produced by Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, apart from Dunki, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. He also has Atlee's film, Jawan, and will also share the screen with Nayanthara. It will release on June 2, 2023, across five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres across the globe.

