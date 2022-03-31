Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after Pathaan shoot, sports an uber cool airport look; PHOTOS

It has been a really long wait for Shah Rukh Khan fans to see him on the silver screen. This hiatus is all set to end soon with King Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan, for which the actor along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham had left for Spain to shoot. This schedule had been pushed a number of times due to several reasons, but finally, it is a schedule wrap and SRK has arrived in Mumbai. The Zero actor was spotted in casual attire, a hat, and sunglasses and we are sure that fans cannot keep their calm.

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan wearing a white t-shirt that he paired with his light blue denim. He wore a black cap, black sunglasses, and a black mask to cover his face. He completed his look with grey sports shoes. He was accompanied by his team and walked straight toward his car. SRK held a brown-coloured stylish backpack and greeted the airport staff before he sat in his car.

Meanwhile, director Siddharth Anand recently revealed that the Spain schedule has turned out beyond what they had envisaged and this makes the entire team happy and thrilled. The director promises that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham starrer is going to be a visual treat for all the fans. Siddharth further quipped that they intend to make Pathaan the biggest event film in India.

He further said that as a director, he strives to make every film of his a bigger experience for the audience than his last and it is his personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world.

