Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after delivering a powerful speech at Kolkata International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan and his fans eagerly await the arrival of 2023. Next year, the Baadshah of Bollywood will feature in three films— Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—wherein he will be seen playing the lead role. On Thursday, to upscale the excitement levels amongst fans, Shah Rukh Khan graced the Kolkata International Film Festival wherein he delivered a powerful speech on the evolvement of Indian cinema over the years. At the festival, he left no moment to promote his upcoming film Pathaan and delivered a popular dialogue from the film ‘Zinda Hai’ in style.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a brief visit to Kolkata In the latest update, the My Name Is Khan star has returned to his home city–Mumbai. He was papped at the Mumbai airport a while ago. He was seen wearing a black jacket with comfortable jeans and a cap. Soon after he arrived at the Mumbai airport, he swiftly glided inside his car. Have a look at the glimpses here