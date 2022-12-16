Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after delivering a powerful speech at Kolkata International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan, who graced the Kolkata International Film Festival just a few hours ago, has arrived back to his home city, Mumbai. Have a look at the glimpses.
Shah Rukh Khan and his fans eagerly await the arrival of 2023. Next year, the Baadshah of Bollywood will feature in three films— Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki—wherein he will be seen playing the lead role. On Thursday, to upscale the excitement levels amongst fans, Shah Rukh Khan graced the Kolkata International Film Festival wherein he delivered a powerful speech on the evolvement of Indian cinema over the years.
At the festival, he left no moment to promote his upcoming film Pathaan and delivered a popular dialogue from the film ‘Zinda Hai’ in style.
Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after a brief visit to Kolkata
In the latest update, the My Name Is Khan star has returned to his home city–Mumbai. He was papped at the Mumbai airport a while ago. He was seen wearing a black jacket with comfortable jeans and a cap. Soon after he arrived at the Mumbai airport, he swiftly glided inside his car.
Have a look at the glimpses here
Shah Rukh Khan and his veiled reaction to Pathaan’s social media reactions
At KIFF 2022, SRK, as reported by the Indian Express, said, “Cinema and advent of articulation through social media platforms have now become the foremost expression of human emotions and experience. The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media and contrary to the belief that the spread of social media will affect the cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.” The actor concluded, “No matter what the world does, people like us will stay positive.”
Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25 next year. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles.
Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Rani attend KIFF 2022; Fans call it ‘Raichand family reunion’
For Mansi, creativity combined with hard work is the way forward in life. She studied broadcast journalism at the Asian ... Read more