Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai with Suhana Khan, her rumored BF Agastya Nanda, Ananya Panday and others; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan never fails to be there for his team whenever there is a Kolkata Knight Riders match. The actor is quite busy and can be seen doing a lot of to and fro these days ever since the IPL matches have begun. And with him we see the young match enthusiasts, AbRam Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor having a blast at some of the matches.

Recently, after a successful win at the Eden Gardens Kolkata, we saw SRK along with his kids and their friends return to the bay. But this time what caught our attention was the presence of yet another young match enthusiast with the usual names and it was none other than his daughter’s rumored BF Agastya Nanda.

SRK, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and others return to Mumbai

In the pictures, Suhana Khan looks lovely as always in a grey ribbed bodycon dress. Agastya Nanda on the other hand looked dapper in a white tee and a cap. Ananya Paday looked stylish in her comfy style. She wore baggy pants and a white crop top over it. Shanaya Kapoor kept it easy and breezy in a tracksuit.

Shah Rukh Khan wore an oversized hoodie and covered his face with it making it difficult for us to spot him.

Check out the pictures:

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda’s upcoming projects

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Suhana Khan is set to star in an action thriller titled King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Suhana will be sharing the screen with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for this movie. SRK's character will reportedly have gray shades. A source revealed to us that Suhana has undergone stunt training for her role.

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda is gearing up for the film Ikkis. It is a biographical film based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Veteran actor Dharmendra is also part of the cast. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

