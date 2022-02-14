Shah Rukh Khan returns to Twitter after break with Vikrant, Sanya Malhotra, Bobby Deol's Love Hostel Trailer

After almost 5 months of staying away from Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan has returned and has dropped the trailer of Red Chillies' Production Love Hostel starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra. King Khan was away from Twitter amid the controversy involving son Aryan Khan and now, he has retweeted the Red Chillies Entertainment tweet about the Love Hostel trailer. Previously, Gauri Khan had shared the first look of the characters from the film. The trailer features Vikrant and Sanya in the lead while Bobby is seen in a never-seen-before avatar of the baddie chasing them.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared the trailer that was initially posted on Red Chillies Entertainment's handle. Sanya, Vikrant, and Bobby also shared the trailer on their respective social media handles. Love Hostel takes us into the volatile and gritty world where a star-crossed couple, played by Sanya and Vikrant, is fighting all odds for the sake of love. A ruthless mercenary, Bobby Deol, is chasing after them along with their families and what happens next will define their story.

Have a look:

Talking about the trailer, Bobby Deol revealed his character details in a statement. He said, “Dagar is a character who has his own ideologies and anyone who goes against it, faces his wrath. He is a ruthless mercenary with a cause. I loved the way the character was written, it’s unlike anything I have played before. Since the character was out of my comfort zone, it took me some time to agree to play Dagar but I am glad we worked it out".



Sanya, who is playing the girl in love, also shared how the journey of shooting the film has been for her. She said, “Love Hostel was a unique journey which helped me push my boundaries and dig deeper to become one with the character. Our director, Shanker sir has been the driving force and has truly elevated the film with his deep understanding of his actors and characters. It was a terrific and an exhilarating journey and I can’t wait for audiences to meet Ashu and Jyoti”.



Sharing his side about the film, Vikrant expressed that they shot the film in the toughest time amid the pandemic. He said, “Love Hostel is a gritty drama. It’s a film laced with romance along with the thrill of being a couple on the run from forces beyond their control. We had an incredible cast and crew who made this film possible even in the toughest times”.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel happens to be a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money, and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on February 25, 2022.

