Shah Rukh Khan to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on an epic tale of love like never before?

Even since their collaboration on the 2002 tragic drama, Devdas, there have been constant chatters about a probable reunion of and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Following the release of every Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the reports start circulating that the filmmaker is teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan on a love story. More recently, there were speculations about how the ace director is planning to bring SRK and Salman together in a film, on the lines of his 1999 directorial, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, nothing materialised.

And now, as SLB is on the verge of wrapping up his starrer Gangubai, the latest buzz suggest that the duo has started discussing another film. According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has approached SRK with a new version of script titled Izhaar. “It was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It's a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It's based on the real-life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love.

Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK's persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around," the source was quoted. Interestingly, SLB had reportedly narrated this idea to as well, however, the actor had liked another script that was written by Bhansali titled Inshallah. However, that film was eventually shelved due to creative differences between the two.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is on the verge of completing his Siddharth Anand directed actioner, Pathan, which pairs him alongside . It features John Abraham as the antagonist. After wrapping it up, he is expected to move on to an action-packed entertainer by south filmmaker Atlee, and then finally, the social comedy with Rajkumar Hirani.

