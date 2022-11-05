Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam’s reaction to fans greeting him outside Mannat on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan has a massive fan following and his stardom is simply unparalleled. Just a few days ago, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday, and as usual, a sea of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home Mannat right from midnight. Shah Rukh Khan surprised his fans by stepping out on his terrace and greeting fans not just once, but twice in one day. When he appeared at midnight, he was seen with his son AbRam, who also adorably waved at Shah Rukh’s fans. Now, in a recent AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan replied to a fan who asked what AbRam thinks of his stardom.

AbRam , who is just 9 years old, often accompanies his dad in greeting the fans gathered in front of Mannat. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter, “How’s Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday ? #AskSRK @iamsrk.” Shah Rukh Khan replied to this, and called AbRam a ‘kindly child’. He said that AbRam feels happy that so many people come to greet his dad. “He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad…,” wrote SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to fans’ questions on #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan also replied to many other questions about his film Pathaan, and opened up about working with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also gave some hilarious and witty replies to his fans’ questions. As one Twitter user asked, “Do you talk with yourself when alone?” SRK replied, “Nahi…ha ha…itna lonely toh nahi hoon….” Another fan asked why he is so hot, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Peri peri sauce with chicken helps…I think.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film marks the superstar's comeback on the big screen after over 4 years, and the teaser of the film was unveiled a few days ago on Shah Rukh’s birthday. Pathaan releases on January 25, 2023. He will also be seen in Dunki and Jawan.