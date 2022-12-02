Shah Rukh Khan reveals daughter Suhana Khan's reaction to his acting hiatus; Here's what she said

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. The actor is all set to make his big-screen comeback after four years. He was last seen in the 2018 film, Zero, with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead and after which, he did not take up any work. Now, Shah Rukh, who recently attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, talked about his acting break and also revealed his daughter Suhana Khan's reaction to it. Shah Rukh Khan on his decision of taking a acting break

Speaking to Deadline, Shah Rukh said that his decision of taking an acting break was to spend more time with his Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who were studying in abroad. He said that he realised is when kids go far to study and when they call upon him and when he is in the middle of a shooting schedule, he just can’t just leave and go to America. "So, only their mother would go. When she (Suhana) transferred from London to New York, I thought I’ll keep six or seven months; she may feel lonely in New York, she may want me to come, and if the wife can’t go, I’ll say I’ll go, I’m free. If you’re making films and you’re in a look, it becomes difficult to just fly down," he said.

Suhana Khan's reaction to Shah Rukh Khan's acting break Further, Shah Rukh said that Suhana never called him and he did not sign any films thinking that she'll call him. But one day, he called Suhana and asked him if he can start working. To which his daughter asked him, 'Why aren’t you working?’ And SRK said, ‘I thought you’d call me and feel lonely in New York.’ She said, ‘No, I’m having too much fun, you please stay away from here.'” Shah Rukh Khan's work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki.



