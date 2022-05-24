Shah Rukh Khan reveals Gauri Khan lets him change tech stuff at home: One of the few things I'm allowed to do.

Shah Rukh Khan has been keeping his public appearances a closely guarded affair. The superstar was snapped at the private airport in Mumbai as he left the city for New Delhi. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan made an appearance at a brand event in New Delhi and spoke to the audience who had gathered there.

At the event, SRK also spoke about his love for technology as well as revealed how wife Gauri Khan's rules are binding on all. Speaking about his home, the famed Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Gauri only allows him to move around a few things and doesn't allow him to disrupt the design of their home.

SRK revealed, "(I Don't) Disrupt the designing in the house, because she (Gauri Khan) is a wonderful designer herself. But one of the few things that I'm allowed to do, maybe because there is an understanding that I know technology the best in the house plus the aesthetics are so amazing, that whenever I go and buy a television, (I can) put it any room that I want or any place I wish to.."

The superstar further revealed, "This is God's honest truth. I have a television in each room. Recently, a model got busted in the gym and I wait for those days when I can go and buy a TV."

At the event, SRK also made a dapper entry as the theme song of Don played in the background. This Shah Rukh Khan's first appearance in several weeks. While he attended Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash, SRK arrived in his car which was completely covered with black curtains.

SRK at the Box Office

Shah Rukh Khan is working hard to make his comeback at the box office. The actor will be seen in the big actioner Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also announced Dunki a few weeks ago with Rajkumar Hirani, the project marks their first association together.

