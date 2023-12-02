Shah Rukh Khan reveals he fell while trying skating; praises daughter Suhana Khan's roller skating skills

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys interacting with fans on social media. The actor is currently preparing for Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming comedy-drama Dunki. In a recent #AskSRK Twitter session, a user asked if Shah Rukh would ever do roller skating in films like his daughter Suhana Khan has. Here is what SRK said in his response:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on skating

Today, on December 2nd, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his Ask SRK session on Twitter to interact with fans. One fan asked when will he skate for movies since his daughter Suhana Khan is stealing all the spotlight by doing the same. "#Suhanakhan stealing all your spotlight by roller skating.. when will you roller skate in your movies? #ASKSrk", they asked.

In response, the Jawan actor wrote that he had tried skating before and fell. He also praised Suhana's skating skills. He wrote, "Never ever I have tried it a few times and fallen on my butt!!! I will leave skating to Suhana, she is really good at it."

Suhana Khan is making her film debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. In one of its songs titled Sunoh, she can be seen skateboarding effortlessly.

Check out his tweet!

Shah Rukh Khan talks about Dunki

One user asked SRK if he knew about the 'Dunki thing' (Donkey flight) before doing the film. The actor answered, “Actually hardly anything. Raju and Abhijaat brought it to my knowledge. It’s fascinating….dangerous and quite an overwhelming experience to have learnt about it and portray parts of it. #Dunki.”

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and SRK. Interestingly, Hirani had tried pitching his first film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. to SRK but it did not work. Dunki is based on the concept of Donkey Flight and stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani among others. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 21st, 2023.

SRK's last release Jawan turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. It was directed by Atlee and also starred Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others.

