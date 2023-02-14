Shah Rukh Khan reveals he is 'waiting to see' Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's Fighter

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after four long years. His film Pathaan was one of the most awaited films of 2023. It also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film was released on January 25th and since then there has been no stopping at the box office. Since the film is enjoying a thunderous run at the box office, the team of Pathaan finally hosted a press meet recently. During the media interaction, Shah Rukh Khan was seen spilling the beans on Hrithik Roshan and Deepika's next film, Fighter. A while ago, the superstar hosted 'Ask SRK' on Twitter and expressed his wish to watch Hrithik in Fighter.

For Pathaan, Khan teamed up with Siddharth Anand for the first time. Hrithik and Deepika's aerial action thriller is also being directed by Siddharth. During the 'Ask SRK' session, a user asked King Khan to share a message for Hrithik. The tweet read, "Hrithik sir is online any message for him? #AskSRK @iamsrk." He replied, "Waiting to see Hrithik in Fighter….!!!"

During the press meet earlier, Shah Rukh revealed that Hrithik is the romantic lead in Fighter. He said, "In Fighter, Hrithik is the romantic lead. Deepika is the fighter. I have heard the story." Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. It is slated to release in January 2024. In an interview earlier, Hrithik revealed that the team was shooting with real fighter jets.

He said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, discipline, their courage, and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."

Meanwhile, Hrithik's Kabir from War and Shah Rukh's Pathaan will come together in the future. Aditya Chopra's YRF recently announced their spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War and now Pathaan. Siddharth Anand, in an interview with Pinkvilla, confirmed that Kabir and Pathaan 'will overlap at some point and that is the exciting part.'