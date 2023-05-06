Shah Rukh Khan reveals he learned Tamil for Jawan; Opens up about working with Nayanthara, Atlee and others

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently making headlines with the release date announcement of his highly anticipated upcoming film, Jawan. The makers of the Atlee directorial announced the new release date of the trilingual project with a special video, which was released on social media today. Jawan, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, is slated to hit the theatres across the globe on September 7, this year. Later, during his Twitter interaction with the fans, King Khan extensively spoke about Jawan and its cast and crew members.

Shah Rukh Khan learns Tamil for Jawan

In the #AskSRK session held on Twitter, a fan from Tamil Nadu asked Shah Rukh Khan if director Atlee made him learn Tamil, during the shooting of Jawan. Interestingly, the superstar replied positively and confirmed that he learned Tamil for the film. He also dropped an exciting update on a song from the film. "Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip-synch) in Tamil….hope I got them right," replied King Khan. The new update has left Shah Rukh Khan's fans totally excited.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan is not new to the Tamil language. The superstar, who made an extended cameo appearance in Kamal Haasan's 2000-released acclaimed film Hey Ram, had dubbed for himself in Tamil and had received wide appreciation for the same.

SRK heaps praise on Atlee, Nayanthara, and others

As always, the fans asked Shah Rukh Khan about his experiences working with director Atlee, leading lady Nayanthara, National award-winner Vijay Sethupathi, and the rest of the team members of the film. "Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun," SRK replied to a fan who asked him about his experience with team Jawan.

When a Nayanthara fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what he feels about South cinema's lady superstar, he wrote: "She is lovely….too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure." Later, King Khan also heaped praise on the film's lead antagonist Vijay Sethupathi for his humble nature and impeccable acting skills. "He is such a humble person and a brilliant actor. Learned a lot from Vijay," reads Shah Rukh Khan's tweet.

Jawan: Everything to know

The mass entertainer, which reportedly features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, will have popular Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay in a cameo appearance. The Atlee directorial features Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist, while Nayanthara plays the female lead. Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others appear in the supporting roles. Deepika Padukone is said to be making a cameo appearance in the film. Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan under their home banner Red Chillies Entertainment.