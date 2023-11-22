Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS he used to 'patao the projectionist' to watch films for free in theatre

Shah Rukh Khan started with nothing and eventually became one of the most inspirational success stories in India. The actor has gone through various ups and downs before cementing his name in the showbiz. Recently, the superstar conducted his popular ask SRK session on social media where he revealed how he used to watch movies without ticket.

Shah Rukh Khan replies to fan who wants to watch Dunki with ticket

Today, on November 22nd, Shah Rukh Khan conducted ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with fans. One user asked him if there is a 'dunky way' to watch Dunki without a ticket. "Theatre me jane ke liye koi dunky way(illegeal without ticket) hai kya haha #AskSRK @iamsrk (Is there an illegal way to watch Dunki without ticket?)", they asked.

In response, SRK wrote: "I used to patao the projectionist when I was young and wanted to watch films. Try it…it may work perhaps. But don’t tell anyone I told u this. It’s our secret. #Dunki"

Shah Rukh Khan reveals Suhana Khan's reaction on Dunki

At the session, one user asked him if he is more excited about Dunki or his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies. King Khan wrote in response, "Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki"

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

SRK was recently seen in Atlee's action thriller film Jawan which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Prior to that, he made a comeback on the big screen after nearly five years with Sidharth Anand's Pathaan. Just like Jawan, this one was also a major success.

He is now gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki which is based on illegal immigration. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Dunki is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 22nd, 2023 during Christmas week.

