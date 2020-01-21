Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS he wants to dance to Chaiyya Chaiyya atop a train when he turns 95

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif

was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring and and post Zero, Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t announced his next film. All his fans have been eagerly waiting for SRK to announce his next film and on his birthday, SRK had said that he is reading a couple of scripts and soon, he will announce his next film in a couple of months. That said, yesterday, the King Khan was snapped on the sets of Remo D’Souza’s Dance Plus 5 wherein the actor made an appearance in a white pathan suit, and during the show, SRK reminisced about his first visit to Taj Mahal.

As per reports, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actor revealed that when he earned Rs 50 as his first salary, he took a train ride to Taj Mahal with that money. Not just this, SRK revealed that during his train ride, he was only left with so much money to buy a lassi and while drinking the lassi, a bee fell into it as SRK recounted, “but I still drank it and puked all through my return journey.” Moving on, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a sweet wish as he said that when he turns 95, he would still want to dance to Chaiyaa Chaiyya atop a train but maybe in a wheelchair. “When I am 95, I will still be dancing on 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', atop a train and in a wheelchair. And yes, I will take Remo along,” SRK said.

A few days back, SRK shared a photo along with AbRam on social media when his little munchkin won a medal on his sports day and as soon as SRK posted the photo on social media, fans left comments asking their Badshaah to announce his next film.

