Shah Rukh Khan reveals he would have replaced Deepika Padukone in Jhoome Jo Pathaan with THIS woman if...

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently returned to the big screen after four years with his highly anticipated film, Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. After enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, the film has now been released on an OTT platform. On Thursday, SRK posted a video in which he was seen responding to fans' questions related to his superhit film Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to quirky fan questions

The video begins with Shah Rukh addressing his fans, "I have your comments and some of your videos, and some of the questions you have asked. I am going to try and answer them." He continues to watch an elderly lady dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan. While watching the video, King Khan is seen smiling and enjoying the cute performance. After the video ends, he praises his fan and calls it 'beautiful'. He is heard saying, "It's really heartening and very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika not to do it and you to do it. I'm sure she wouldn't also mind."

One of the fans also asked him about the one thing he did in Pathaan that he never did before, he replied that he had to shampoo his hair every alternate day, which he never did before. SRK even reacted to his Pathaan look getting an AI twist. He said, "He is way more good-looking than me. Pathaan part 2, I'll try to look like this." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the video, his fans were seen gushing over him. A fan wrote, "the way he smiles aah." Another fan wrote, "the way he answers each and every question so gently."

Work front

Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for Jawan. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sunil Gover and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. He also has Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

