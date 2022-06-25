Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bond with producer friends Aditya Chopra & Karan Johar: 'They love me beyond films'

Shah Rukh Khan has been at the forefront of the Indian movies and entertainment Industry for over 3 decades. The actor started off by playing small-time roles in TV serials before he ventured into movies, with his first film being Deewana, a runaway hit. The actor has not looked back since then and has been churning major hits for last three decades. On the occasion of him completing 30 years in the movies, the actor, in association with Yash Raj Films, released the first look poster of his next movie Pathaan. The Chennai Express actor also engaged in an #AskSRK session on Instagram where he tried to answer fan questions.

Shah Rukh Khan was asked whether releasing the motion poster of his film Pathaan was something he had planned, keeping the anticipation of fans in mind. To this, the actor started off by talking highly of his friend Aditya Chopra. He began by telling that Aditya Chopra loved him a lot and their filmy careers almost started together. He continued by saying that more than being an outstanding producer, he is a film lover who adores cinema and his attempt is always to make good cinema. The actor revealed that he almost forgot that he was going to complete 30 years in movies and it was Aditya Chopra who reminded him of the same and thought it would be special to celebrate the day by sharing his look from the film. Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged his bond with Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar and said how they loved him beyond films, and, how he too loved them beyond films, and how they were always there for each other to celebrate any special personal moments.

The first look poster of Pathaan has taken social media by storm and the film has already become one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. The film marks SRK’s return to the big screen, in a full-fledged role, after four long years. Apart from Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki, thus marking a perfect return of the superstar into movies.

