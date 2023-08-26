Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite part about shooting Jawan; says it's a film about 'women'

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal had failed to impress anyone. After a nearly five-year absence, King Khan returned this year with the action thriller Pathaan. The movie turned out to be a massive success and is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood flick of 2023. Now, SRK is gearing up for another action thriller Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite part about doing Jawan

Today, SRK conducted his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) in which he interacted with his fans. One user named Bandhuli Maity asked him, "What was your favorite part about shooting Jawan?" In response, the superstar wrote: "Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results….#Jawan"

SRK says Jawan is about women

During the session, a fan asked him to describe his character's journey in one word in the movie. SRK answered, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as well as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie. Recently, the makers unveiled a new poster that shows different shades of SRK's character. Jawan is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 7 this year. So far, the makers have been able to amp up the anticipation with several snippets. Two songs, a Prevue, and several posters have been released so far. All of them have been well received by die-hard fans of Shah Rukh.

