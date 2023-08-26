Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite part about shooting Jawan; says it's a film about 'women'

In a recently held #AskSRK session on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his favorite part about shooting for Jawan

Written by Yash Singh Updated on Aug 26, 2023   |  04:18 PM IST  |  3.9K
Shah Rukh Khan
Picture courtesy: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Key Highlight

  • Shah Rukh Khan today conducted #AskSRK session on X
  • He was asked about his favorite part of shooting Jawan
  • SRK gave an interesting response to his fan

Shah Rukh Khan's Zero and Jab Harry Met Sejal had failed to impress anyone. After a nearly five-year absence, King Khan returned this year with the action thriller Pathaan. The movie turned out to be a massive success and is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood flick of 2023. Now, SRK is gearing up for another action thriller Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite part about doing Jawan

Today, SRK conducted his popular #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) in which he interacted with his fans. One user named Bandhuli Maity asked him, "What was your favorite part about shooting Jawan?" In response, the superstar wrote: "Donning all the looks and varied roles. Hectic work but too much fun when I saw the results….#Jawan"

SRK says Jawan is about women

During the session, a fan asked him to describe his character's journey in one word in the movie. SRK answered, "No tease, the one word that drives the movie is ‘Women’ it’s a film about women made for men!! Hope all like the Mass and Class….#Jawan"

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar in his Bollywood debut. It stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as well as Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie. Recently, the makers unveiled a new poster that shows different shades of SRK's character. Jawan is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 7 this year. So far, the makers have been able to amp up the anticipation with several snippets. Two songs, a Prevue, and several posters have been released so far. All of them have been well received by die-hard fans of Shah Rukh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'many faces of justice' in new poster; says ‘This is just the beginning’- WATCH

Advertisement
About The Author
Yash Singh
Yash Singh

With over two years of experience in entertainment journalism, Yash Singh is a film geek who lives and breathes cin... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!