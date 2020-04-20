Shah Rukh Khan reveals his quarantine schedule in the wittiest way; Shares his biggest learning from lockdown

Shah Rukh Khan, who has been practising self quarantine these days, revealed how he is spending his time during the lockdown in an entertaining way.

is one actor who aces the art of ruling millions of hearts be it with his movies, his intellect or sense of humour. He might be missing from the silver screen for over a year now but he does make sure to be in touch with his fan army through social media. While everyone is stuck in their respective houses these days owing to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, King Khan took it as an opportunity to interact with his fans and started #AskSRK session with on Twitter and he has been inundated with questions from his fans across the world.

Interestingly, given the ongoing lockdown, one of the fans quizzed the Jab Tak Hai Jaan star about his quarantine schedule and SRK being at his wittiest best gave a perfect reply. The superstar asserted that he is spending most of his time with his three kids during the lockdown and then cleaning up their toys. “In spite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend the rest of the day cleaning up their toys!” SRK wrote.

Inspite of contributing to the population boom, having three kids to be with is a treat. They r in all shapes and sizes, so the day goes by being with them each for a couple of hours. Then spend rest of the day cleaning up their toys! https://t.co/WrG0ppqMoL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Furthermore, the Raees star was also asked about the biggest lesson he has learnt during this coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown. To this, Shah Rukh stated that is high time that we all slow a bit and feel like and nature a bit more than the usual. He tweeted, “That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7.”

That we all need to slow down a bit. Look and feel life and nature a bit more than just seeking instant gratification 24/7 https://t.co/zWfEXKCZWG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Indeed, SRK’s replies are a compliment entertainment package and prove that he is not just the king of romance but also a master of wit.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 directorial Zero which also featured and in the lead. Post the debacle the movie, the superstar has been on a hiatus. While he is yet to announce his next project, SRK will be seen doing a cameo in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring , and Amitabh Bachchan.

