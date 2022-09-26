Shah Rukh Khan reveals his team kept staring during shirtless photoshoot: ‘You were making me shy’
Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan, which will release next year. While SRK had a cameo in Brahmastra, fans will get to see the megastar in a full-fledged role in Pathaan after four long years. Just yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan set Instagram ablaze with a shirtless pic that revealed his abs. The picture went viral immediately, and garnered lakhs of likes and comments from his fans. Now, Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan reveals what went on behind-the-scenes of his shirtless photoshoot!
Shah Rukh Khan’s shirtless photo was also shared on Instagram by his manager Pooja Dadlani and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. While sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “People will Stare.. making it worth their while.” Reacting to this post, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his team couldn’t stop staring at him. “Uh???? you guys were the ones staring the most and making me shy & making me look like this….. @poojadadlani02@anaitashroffadajania@tarun.vishwa@arunindulkar@raajluv@prashantsixpack@preetisheel,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan.
Ananita Shroff also replied to the post, and dropped heart and fire emojis. She further wrote, “And stare we did!" Check out the post and the comments below.
Shah Rukh Khan shared the photo yesterday with the caption, “Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota….’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan.” His wife Gauri Khan reacted to his post and wrote, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!!”
Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Just a few days ago, Deepika Padukone shared a glimpse as she began dubbing for Pathaan. The film is scheduled to released on January 25, 2023.
