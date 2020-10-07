Shah Rukh Khan reveals how Raj and Simran became a hit pair post DDLJ as movie completes 25 years of release

: As Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is set to complete 25 years of release this month, Shah Rukh Khan has opened up on his superhit pairing with Kajol, the story and much more.

If you are a Bollywood movie buff, and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will definitely be on your list of favourites. The Yash Chopra directorial is considered to be a classic who redefined love and change the meaning of happily ever after. Not just it went on to win millions of hearts, DDLJ also established Raj and Simran aka Shah Rukh and Kajol as a superhit pair. Everyone was in awe of their chemistry and couldn’t get enough of this oh so perfect pair. In fact, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge went on to become the longest running Bollywood movie of all times and of course the best love story.

Interestingly, DDLJ is all set to hit a silver jubilee as it will complete 25 years of its release on October 20. Ahead of the release, the cast of this iconic movie got candid about their journey in DDLJ in a conversation with Marie Claire. During the conversation, SRK spoke about his superhit pairing with Kajol and revealed how Raj and Simran became an iconic jodi. King Khan stated that his off screen equation and friendship with Kajol did wonders for Raj and Simran on the silver screen.

“What worked for Raj and Simran on screen was basically the pure friendship that Kajol and I shared off screen. It was all so organic that there were moments in front of the camera that we didn’t feel like we were acting at all. We didn’t really plan scenes. We just let them flow, and if we didn’t like something, we could just blurt it out to each other without any formality,” he added.

The superstar also stated that there were several factors that contributed to the success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He mentioned, “This film came at a time when the audiences were getting more receptive to a story like DDLJ and a pairing like mine and Kajol’s. A lot of external factors worked for the film: the novelty of a modern rom-com, for example, and liberalization.” In fact, the movie played a massive role in SRK’s success journey in Bollywood and helped him cement his place in the industry.

On the other hand, Kajol continues to be in awe of the script. In fact, the onscreen couple has been all praises for the Aditya Chopra who was the man behind the brilliant story of DDLJ. The actress stated, “I think when Adi wrote the film, he meant it to show that families are the way they are everywhere. That’s what the film was about: embracing what the world has ahead of you, but don’t forget your roots.” Shah Rukh also had a similar opinion and stated that Aditya knew what exactly he wanted to say with the movie.

Not just the cast and the script, but the music of DDLJ was also a massive hit each song managed to strike a chord with millions of hearts and continues to do so. And as this phenomenal movie completes 25 years of its release this month, we can’t thank the stars and Yash Chopra for giving us Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Credits :Marie Claire

