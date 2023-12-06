Shah Rukh Khan reveals if Dunki look is inspired by AbRam; reacts to video with Suhana at The Archies screening

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal among others. Ahead of its release, SRK recently conducted his ask SRK session on Twitter where he touched upon his daughter Suhana Khan's debut with The Archies and also mentioned AbRam.

Today, on December 6th, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his popular ASK SRK session on X (formerly Twitter). During this session, one user asked how he feels that Suhana Khan is getting launched with The Archies. "The perfect family Khandaan , how do you feel Suhana is getting launched in #Archies ,all the best @iamsrk #AskSRK"

In response, King Khan wrote: "It’s lovely to see your children grown up and starting to work hard."

Another fan shared a video of him walking with Suhana during the screening of her debut film The Archies. The user asked how he felt at that moment. The Jawaan actor answered, "I feel like the King of the World!!!"

A fan asked the superstar about the most valuable life lesson he has learned. They asked, "What is the most valuable life lesson you've learned throughout your journey in the film industry and life in general? #AskSRK". Shah Rukh wrote in response, "There is nothing more beautiful than your own family and friends #DunkiTrailer"

One of the most interesting tweets came when a fan asked if AbRam's look inspired his Dunki look or AbRam's look was inspired by the film. They also said that everyone in the family including SRK, AbRam, and Aryan Khan are "epitome of handsomeness." SRK penned in answer, "Meri poori family hi beautiful hai (my whole family is beautiful) ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer"

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani among others. The film explores the issue of Donkey Flight which is based on illegal immigration and is slated to release theatrically on December 21st.

