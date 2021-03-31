Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS if he is a strict father to Aryan, AbRam & Suhana; Says 'Now my kids are my friends'

Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter and talked about his professional and personal life. Read on further to know what King Khan has said about the bond he shares with his kids.

Bollywood superstar , who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 release Zero, is all set to make his smashing comeback with the upcoming film Pathan. While his fans have been eagerly waiting to see him back on the silver screen, King Khan on Wednesday delighted his fan base by conducting a #AskSRK session on Twitter. Right from talking about his work front to divulging the details about his personal life, the Raees star bared his heart out. During the same, he also talked about the bond that he shares with his kids Aryan, AbRam, and Suhana.

During the interactive session, one user asked Shah Rukh, “As a father are you strict with your children? #AskSRK.” Replying to this he said, “Children were made dor hugging and loving....and for making mistakes, not for reprimand or strictness.” Another Twitterati asked the actor, “Sir, you once told on KwK that you have no friends and you don't know how to maintain friendships. Would you still say the same?.” To this, SRK said, “Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain.” To note, the Dilwale star loves to spend quality time with his kids and shares a deep but different relationship with each one of his children.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweets below:

Children were made dor hugging and loving....and for making mistakes not for reprimand or strictness. https://t.co/YQj4gUrzV7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

That I cook and clean and look after the babies. And I guess being so handsome helps too.... https://t.co/bxeotwUMYH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Nahi ab mere bachche mere dost hain. https://t.co/AOfR4gH09T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Earlier, on being asked if he would call himself an over-protective father, Shah Rukh told DNA, “No, I am not protective at all. I may talk or behave like that. You feel like protecting them, but you can’t lead their lives for them, right.”

Talking about his equation with his son Aryan, the 55-year-old actor had mentioned, “I’m a cool father. When I am with Aryan sometimes, we just lay down in our shorts without our shirts and we crack some dirty jokes.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan has an apt response for not coming out on his balcony of Mannat, Check the tweet out

Share your comment ×