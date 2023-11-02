Shah Rukh Khan reveals it took almost two and a half years to make Dunki: 'The story is the lead'

Today (November 2) is the birthday of the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. To celebrate him turning 58, a special meet and greet with fans was organized in Mumbai. During the event, he also released the teaser of his upcoming comedy film Dunki. While interacting with the audience, SRK spilled some details about the movie and also lauded director Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan says it took almost 2.5 years to make Dunki

After the massive success of the action movies Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with a comedy-drama movie titled Dunki. As he released the Drop 1 of the film’s teaser on his 58th birthday celebration, SRK also made some revelations about the film, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

During the fan meet and greet, SRK said that they have been making the film for the past 2-2.5 years. “Today we are showing its first glimpse, its first drop. We are also cool now so we call it a ‘drop’. So, Dunki Drop 1 has arrived and we will keep sharing glimpses of the film,” he shared. The actor added that they haven’t revealed much about his and Taapsee Pannu's character in the teaser. However, he is doing quite well in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan lauds director Rajkumar Hirani

During the SRKDay event, the Zero actor heaped praises on director Rajkumar Hirani and said that the most beautiful thing about his films is that there is no lead actor. “The story in his films is the lead,” he said adding that in Dunki he is the hero and is dancing, romancing, and singing in the film.

He continued, “I am romancing after years in a film. The romance is so beautiful in Dunki. But all the actors in the film, apart from the main actors Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu, I think all of us will have an unequal part. I am the lead; I will lead the film. I see Raju sir’s film as a mala. I am the thread that puts all the beads together but I am not the main locket,” SRK said adding that he had a great time working with the actors and he learnt a lot in this film. “Ab agali film main mein aise ke taise karduga acting ki (Now, I will perform superbly in the next film),” he divulged.

