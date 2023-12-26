Shah Rukh Khan reveals it was Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan's 'choice' to join films; 'We never told them to do this'

Shah Rukh Khan, having witnessed a remarkable year at the box office, recently provided insights into the additional stress he foresees with his children, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, stepping into the film industry. He also emphasized that he and his wife, Gauri Khan, gave their children the liberty to choose their career paths.

Shah Rukh Khan experiences double stress with Suhana-Aryan in film industry

In a conversation with MBC Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan expressed joy about his children entering the film industry. He stated, "I'm happy that now that they themselves are into films and it's a choice they made. Me and Gauri, as a family, we never told them to do this or that; free to choose what they wish to. One of them chose to be an actor, my daughter. My son decided to learn direction, so both of them are in films. Son is directing the film, the daughter has already acted in one film."

He expressed that having children enter the film industry adds double pressure, as the family is now constantly anticipating or worrying about multiple Fridays. However, the Pathaan actor finds solace in the fact that his son and daughter, both in their 20s, have witnessed his life as an actor for a substantial period—about 10-12 years. Although there were instances when he responded to situations as an actor or a star, and they may not have fully grasped it, they stood by him, offering comfort or joining in celebrations without fully understanding the significance of those moments in his life.

Advertisement

Describing the life of an actor or storyteller as reclusive, he elaborated on the constant immersion in dark sets with intense lighting, followed by returning home to a more private existence. Shah Rukh noted that his children, experiencing the challenges themselves, might be more understanding and compassionate towards him in navigating the demands of the industry.

King Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Dunki, marking his third successful release this year. Prior to this, both Pathaan and Jawan proved to be blockbusters. Suhana, made her debut in the film industry with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. On another front, his son, Aryan, is currently venturing into the world of direction with his debut web series titled Stardom.

ALSO READ: Dibakar Banerjee hesitates to work with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason; wishes to collaborate with Rajkummar Rao