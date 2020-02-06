Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS love story of THIS couple at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan grabbed the eyeballs after videos of them setting the dance floor on fire at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception went viral on social media.

has been grabbing headlines since he made a stunning appearance with Gauri Khan at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Shah Rukh put together an all-black outfit that made for a royal look while Gauri decided to go for a silver gown. The star couple grabbed the eyeballs after videos of them setting the dance floor on fire went viral on social media. Gauri and SRK's killer moves has made their fans fall in love with the couple all over again.

Recently, a video of Shah Rukh Khan telling a beautiful love story of a romantic couple has gone viral on social media. In the video, Shah Rukh is conveying to the audience the eternal love story of Armaan Jain's parents Manoj Jain and Reema Jain. The video starts of with King Khan saying, "I want to tell you the eternal love story of Manoj and Reema. When Manoj saw Reema for the very first time, he fell in love with her. And why would he not fall in love with her, our Reema is so fair, lovely, fat. He said Reema that the dimples on her fair cheek look just lovely. When she walks like a snake, guys go crazy."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

On the work front, there are several rumours floating around about Shah Rukh Khan's next - it can either be a Rajkumar Hirani film or an Ali Abbas Zafar action saga or Raj and DK's next directorial venture. A source said, "Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK has wanted to do the film for the longest time. They approached SRK with the idea of this film and he loved the concept. He has watched the original and he gave his go-ahead. He will definitely act in it if he produces it. But it might not be his immediate next. He will kickstart Raju Hirani's film first around April."

