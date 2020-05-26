Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS Madhuri Dixit is the one person he has always looked upto; Dhak Dhak girl responds

Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for his 'friend, colleague and absolutely madly talented' Madhuri Dixit and her recently released single Candle.

Recently, had released her first single titled Candle in honour of frontline warriors working day and night during the Coronavirus pandemic and her song comes as a ray of hope and positivity amidst the tough times. The song marked Madhuri Dixit's debut as a singer. Showing off her incredible vocal range, the actress incites courage and positivity in the netizens. The actress said that it was time to give her fans a gift for all the love and support they have showered upon her over the years.

As soon as the song was out, praises and applauds for the song were flooded on social media from all over. And now, her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star and friend was all praise for the actress on his social media account. Sharing the song on his Twitter account, SRK tweeted, "All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome."

As soon as Shah Rukh tweeted this, Madhuri commented, "Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me. I am so happy you liked the song."

Check out the tweets here:

All my career my friend colleague and absolutely madly talented @MadhuriDixit is the one person who I have always looked upto and have learnt my craft from. What a lovely voice & how beautiful is she!!! Awesome. https://t.co/41Hi5ZgyUh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 26, 2020

Thank you so much for your kind words my friend @iamsrk, it means a lot to me.I am so happy you liked the song https://t.co/IHvoFCNgBk — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 26, 2020

Shah Rukh and Madhuri share a great bond with each other, The two have worked together in films like Anjaam, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Koyla, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Devdas.

Talking about the song Candle, Madhuri said to Pinkvilla, "The biggest challenge for us was to shoot this indoors. We shot it at home. My husband who has a different profession found out how to do lighting and everything and helped me with the shoot. I have to thank my team for helping us get this together."

