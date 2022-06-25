Shah Rukh Khan reveals the ‘only weird thing’ about Pathaan look: Deepika Padukone & I had…

Shah Rukh Khan has been all over the news today courtesy of his first look from Pathaan. The superstar, who is celebrating his 30 years in Bollywood today, treated his fans with his first rugged look from the Siddharth Anand’s directorial and it has taken social media by storm. To note, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan had an interactive session with fans wherein he was quizzed about his views about his look from Pathaan and said that he loved his hair.

“I love the hair. It was the time when we were off from work because of covid and otherwise because I was sitting at home. I have always had this desire to grow my hair long and see if they grow, I have never done it,” he added. Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan also shared the weirdest thing about his Pathaan look and stated, “The only weird thing about the hair look was that many a times, Deepika and I had the same hairstyle in the scene. So we had to start discussing. This is perhaps the first time in a movie that I had to discuss with my co-actress ‘what hairstyle are you having so that I don’t copy the same’. So that the was nice and I miss it now. It did take about a year and a half to grow them, so hopefully when we make part 2 of Pathaan, if you like Part 1 of Pathaan then I will grow them back again.”

This isn’t all. Shah Rukh Khan also spilled beans about the trailer release date of Pathaan and stated that it is likely to be out in November or December this year. Interestingly, King Khan is quite thrilled about being a part of Pathaan. “When we started shooting Pathaan, it was a lot of fun. It’s an action film, I have some wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and Ashutosh Rana. It’s the kind of film I always wanted to do for 30 years. I have always thought of myself as somebody who could do some cool action stuff,” SRK was quoted saying. Pathaan is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.