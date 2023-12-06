Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind fun candid pic with Kajol at The Archies screening and it is BFF goals
Shah Rukh Khan recently conducted an ASK SRK session on Twitter where he opened up about his viral picture with Kajol taken at The Archies screening. Read on.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have done many acclaimed films in their career together and are considered one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Recently, the two shared a fun moment from the premiere of The Archies. During his ASK SRK session on Twitter, the Dunki actor revealed the reason behind that fun and candid picture of theirs.
Shah Rukh Khan shares' joke' he told Kajol
Today, on December 6th, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his popular ASK SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with his fans. One user shared a candid picture of him with Kajol from the premiere of The Archies, where the two are having a fun banter. The user asked what was the joke he was telling her. "What's the joke #AskSrk," they asked.
In response, King Khan wrote: "I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don't forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!!"
At the event, SRK was dressed in a black outfit, while Kajol donned a beautiful floral saree.
Check out his tweet!
Shah Rukh Khan reveals if his Dunki look is inspired by AbRam
During the session, a fan asked King Khan if AbRam's look was inspired by the film. They also mentioned that everyone in the family, including SRK, AbRam, and Aryan Khan, are examples of "epitome of handsomeness." In response, the actor wrote: "Meri poori family hi beautiful hai (my whole family is beautiful) ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer"
Shah Rukh Khan's work front
Shah Rukh's recent release was the action thriller Jawan, which turned out to be a major commercial success. It marked the Bollywood debut of famous Tamil director Atlee and also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, which is based on illegal immigration. The film is slated to release on December 21st, 2023.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals if Dunki look is inspired by AbRam; reacts to video with Suhana at The Archies screening
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why