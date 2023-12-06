Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind fun candid pic with Kajol at The Archies screening and it is BFF goals

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have done many acclaimed films in their career together and are considered one of the most iconic on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Recently, the two shared a fun moment from the premiere of The Archies. During his ASK SRK session on Twitter, the Dunki actor revealed the reason behind that fun and candid picture of theirs.

Shah Rukh Khan shares' joke' he told Kajol

Today, on December 6th, Shah Rukh Khan conducted his popular ASK SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) to interact with his fans. One user shared a candid picture of him with Kajol from the premiere of The Archies, where the two are having a fun banter. The user asked what was the joke he was telling her. "What's the joke #AskSrk," they asked.

In response, King Khan wrote: "I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don't forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!!"

At the event, SRK was dressed in a black outfit, while Kajol donned a beautiful floral saree.

Check out his tweet!

Shah Rukh Khan reveals if his Dunki look is inspired by AbRam

During the session, a fan asked King Khan if AbRam's look was inspired by the film. They also mentioned that everyone in the family, including SRK, AbRam, and Aryan Khan, are examples of "epitome of handsomeness." In response, the actor wrote: "Meri poori family hi beautiful hai (my whole family is beautiful) ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer"

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Shah Rukh's recent release was the action thriller Jawan, which turned out to be a major commercial success. It marked the Bollywood debut of famous Tamil director Atlee and also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. He will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki, which is based on illegal immigration. The film is slated to release on December 21st, 2023.

