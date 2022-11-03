Shah Rukh Khan reveals Salman Khan and THESE Bollywood actors gave him gym tips during his prep for Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Wednesday. Popularly known as the King of Bollywood, made his debut in the film industry with the 1992 film, Deewana, co-starring Divya Bharti, and Rishi Kapoor in lead roles. Pinkvilla exclusively broke the news first that SRK attend a fan meet event named the SRK Day in Mumbai. Many pictures and videos of the superstar from the event are currently going viral on the Internet. During the session, Shah Rukh credited Salman Khan for his chiseled physique.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor shared how he managed his workout routine during the Coronavirus pandemic as he was prepping up for his highly-anticipated film, Pathaan . Shah Rukh said that he did not know what to do during his gym session. "Subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would ask bigger stars, Salman Bhai, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and put something together," the actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan's selfie with fans

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the Don 2 actor stepped out on his balcony to greet the fans gathered outside his house, Mannat. Later, he shared a selfie on his social media handle in which he can be seen posing for the camera with fans in the background. Sharing the post, he wrote, "It's so lovely to live in front of the sea.....the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday....thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special....& happy."

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan teaser revealed

On Shah Rukh's birthday, the makers of Pathaan also unveiled the teaser of the action-thriller starrer. It shows Shah Rukh Khan in an action avatar. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand, who made 2019's hit War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Shah Rukh Khan work front

Apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.