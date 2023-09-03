Shah Rukh Khan reveals son AbRam loves THIS song from Jawan; calls Chaleya his personal favorite

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is only four days away from release. The excitement among the fans is extremely high especially after the grand pre-release event in Chennai and the trailer screening at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh will be seen in many different avatars in this action thriller directed by filmmaker Atlee. Three songs from the music album have also been released, namely, Zinda Banda, Chaleya, and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. To appease the fans who cannot wait to watch the movie, Shah Rukh took to Twitter and conducted an interactive session with them to answer all their questions. One fan asked about his son AbRam's favorite song from the soundtrack of the film. Check out what King Khan had to say.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals AbRam's favorite song from Jawan

On Sunday, September 3, Shah Rukh Khan did an AskSRK session with his fans on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter). A person asked him, "Which is Fav Song of Abram #Jawan #AskSRK." To this Shah Rukh replied, "There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan."

Shah Rukh also revealed whether he was nervous about the release of the film. He replied, "Now only excited that #Jawan will entertain as many as possible in the theaters! It’s been a hard worked journey for the last 3 years…"

ALSO READ: ‘Death personified’: Details about Vijay Sethupathi’s character in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan revealed