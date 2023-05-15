Shah Rukh Khan reveals 'success mantra' wife Gauri Khan gave him and the kids; it will help you thrive

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the loveliest couples in Bollywood. Even after many years of marriage, the couple is going strong and never fails in setting couple goals with the way they jokingly pull each other’s leg publicly. Today, Gauri launched her book and SRK was present to support her and be her biggest cheerleader on her big day. As we all know that when King Khan is in a good mood, then there is no stopping him. Today seemed to be a good day as the actor did not hesitate to spill a lot of beans about his family and his wife. He also could not stop praising his wife. Scroll down to read it.

Shah Rukh Khan cannot stop praising his wife Gauri Khan

While speaking highly of his wife Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan went on to say, “Gauri and I have known each other for years. And when you know each other for years, appreciation for each other's work reduces.” The Pathaan actor further added, “There is a mediocre sense of creativity in our entire family. Gauri has been very creative, and after 24 years of our married life, we were just busy settling in Mumbai. She never realised that there was an aspect of her, that she didn't know was hidden. She has done it all by herself and continued doing what she does. Gauri is the busiest person in the house now, more than me, my children, and my sister. We keep asking her why she works so much and she replies because it satisfies her dream.” King Khan further said, “We have learned this from Gauri, that it's important to have a satisfying day at work. Thank you Gauri for giving us this success mantra to the family. I am extremely happy and satisfied that I am here when she is launching this book.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s complaint from his wife Gauri Khan

During the book launch, Shah Rukh Khan joked about having a complaint from his wife Gauri Khan. King Khan said, “My wife is launching a book and I have to be here at the launch. She is designing everything around the world except my room and my house. But I am a forgiving person.”

