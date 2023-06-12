Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS the ‘most challenging thing’ about Dunki; Calls Rajkumar Hirani a ‘gentleman’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to big screens after four long years with Pathaan in January. He set the screens on fire, quite literally. He broke several records at the box office and the film went to become the highest grosser of all time. After the massive success of Pathaan, SRK is now all set to be seen in Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. A while ago, he hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter and shared interesting details about his upcoming films.

Shah Rukh Khan spills beans on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

King Khan has teamed up with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. Cinema lovers are eagerly waiting to watch the film right from day one it was announced with a quirky video. Today, during the ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked him about the most challenging thing about Dunki. The superstar replied, “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted….”

He was also seen praising Hirani and his directorial skills. When a fan asked him about his experience of working with the Munnabhai MBBS director, SRK called him a ‘gentleman’. He replied, “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!”

Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in important roles. Recently, SRK and Taapsee were seen shooting amid the snowcapped mountains of Kashmir. The pictures and videos from the sets were leaked on social media. Reportedly, the film will also feature Vicky Kaushal in a significant role. The much-talked about film is slated to release during Christmas 2023.

