Shah Rukh Khan reveals the real reason AbRam was present on the sets of Pathaan; Find put

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan. This film is still running in theatres successfully and has broken several box office records. As we have said in the past as well that Pathaan was not just a film but was an emotion and a celebration for the fans who got to see SRK on the silver screen after almost 4 years. Well, the actor is quite active on Twitter these days and often holds an Ask SRK session for his fans. Today in yet another Ask SRK session, a fan shared an unseen picture of his youngest son AbRam on the sets of Pathaan asking the reason for his presence. The actor revealed the real reason his son was present on the sets. Shah Rukh Khan reveals the reason why AbRam is present on the sets of Pathaan

A Twitter user with the name Simple SRKian shared an unseen picture from the sets of the Pathaan. In the picture, we can see AbRam with a lollipop in his mouth as Deepika Padukone hugs him and can be seen smiling. Sharing this picture, the fan asked, “Sir what is Abram doing on sets ?? Is he assistant director of pathaan ?? please reply #AskSRK.” Replying to this tweet, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Ha ha no he is the stylist!!!!! Ha ha.” Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan shoots for Jawan Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as he jetted to shoot for Atlee’s next Jawan. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan is Atlee’s first Hindi movie and his first collaboration with SRK. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in the film. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. The film will be released across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on June 2, 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and reportedly he also has a cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

