Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS when fan asks 'Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai' while 'Ask SRK'

Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood frequently hosts 'Ask SRK' sessions on his X (formerly Twitter) to have a nice chat with his fans and followers. Likewise, today, September 22, the actor hosted the interactive session where he was showered with numerous questions regarding Jawan, fanmade memes, and his upcoming film Dunki. During the session, a fan asked Shah Rukh what special Dunki would bring after the massive success of Jawan and Bollywood's Baadshah had an amazing reply.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals THIS when a fan asks 'Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai'

During 'Ask SRK', a fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked, "Massy Classy Sab Ho Gaya Sir #Dunki Main Esa Kya Hone Wala Hai ..?? #AskSRK @iamsrk." To which SRK gave a solid reply saying, "Dunki mein Raju Hirani hai!!! Aur kya chahiye??!!" Take a look:

Reacting to Shah Rukh's reply, one fan wrote, "#Dunki - srk & RKH combo = (fire emoji)." Another commented, "Raju hirani plus Shah Rukh Khan a dream combination we always wanted." Fans are excited to see SRK collaborating with Hirani for Dunki.

About Dunki

Speaking about Dunki, at the post-release event of Jawan, SRK confirmed the release date of Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. He said that the film movie is slated to release on December 22 this year.

The actor said, “We started on 26 January, Republic Day; it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna’s birthday, we released this film. And now, on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon. Waise bhi jab meri film release hoti hai to Eid hoti hi hai (Whenever my film releases, it can be considered as Eid)."

Earlier, in an interview with Deadline during the Red Sea Festival, Shah Rukh opened up about the story of Dunki. He said, “It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling. It is a big journey film, it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home, to India."

