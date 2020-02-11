Shah Rukh Khan reveals two Oscar nominated films which have inspired him to make great cinema; Find Out

Shah Rukh Khan was quizzed about his favourite films of all time recently. Read on to know what he had to say.

The Oscars 2020 made more noise than ever in recent times. While some created history, others broke the Internet for their acceptance speeches. And from the looks of it, the Oscar fever seems to have resonated with many back home as well. This Oscars particularly has gone down in history since Bong Joon Ho's Parasite became the first non-English film to win Best Picture. In 92 years of Oscars history, the Korean thriller has sent movie buffs into a tizzy and inspired many others. And looks like one of them is Bollywood's King Khan.

Yes, you heard that right! is also one of the many inspired people after watching Parasite. In a recent video shared by Shah Rukh Khans's fans, we can see the 'Raees' star talking about the two films in recent times that have inspired him to make great cinema.

The actor was quizzed about his favourite films of all time and he said, "It will be difficult. But one of the films that am really inspired by recently.. the new films that have really inspired me recently to make great cinema are Parasite from South Korea and that was excellent and so was Joker. I think these two films are very good."

Well, we cannot help but agree with SRK on this one. While Parasite took home the maximum awards, Joker's Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for Best Original Score. Check out the video shared by SRK's fan club below:

