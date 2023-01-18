Shah Rukh Khan reveals unheard facts about him and more ahead of Pathaan release; 5 things to know

We are just a couple of days away from the release of Pathaan . As we have always said that Pathaan is not just a film but a celebration, as Shah Rukh Khan returns to the cinemas after four long years. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans are loving every bit of it. From SRK’s chiseled body to Deepika ’s sexy avatar, fans are going gaga over everything. Today, YRF released a special video featuring Shah Rukh Khan where he has been talking about a lot of things related to the film and his life.

How would you define the character of Pathaan?

Pathaan is an easy guy, doing a lot of tough things and I think he is naughty, he is tough but does not wear it on his sleeves. He is trusting, he is honest and I think he single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.

This is your first full-fledged action film. Did you enjoy playing an action hero?

I came to the Hindi film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat and became a romantic hero instead. I have only wanted to be an action hero. I love DDLJ and Rahul and Raj all these sweet boys but I always thought I am an action hero. So for me, it's my dream come true. To be able to surprise as an actor you really have to give yourself in the hands of a capable director and I think in this genre of film nobody knows better than Sidharth so there is not much to question.

How was your experience shooting Besharam Rang in Spain?

We know Sidharth and his team chooses some amazing and exotic locations and they were quite virgin locations for me also. I have never seen them and have never been to Spain before but it's beautiful. It was really nice. It was like a breath of fresh air. I had taken my kids so it was nice to have them there. It was really wonderful. It was like a family holiday.

Your thoughts on John playing a negative lead?

I have known John since I have come to Mumbai. He is one of my first friends or one of my first acquaintances to start with. I have known him for years. He is very shy, very quiet. I have met him many times when he is doing a film or we have been wanting to do a film together and this happened by chance. I was very keen he does it and he was very kind enough to accept a role where he is really a bad guy. He is a top star, he has his own franchises happening and then decides to take on a film where he is the bad guy. It takes a lot of guts. I would love to play a bad guy. I gained a deep respect for him.

What are your thoughts on Deepika’s character in Pathaan

You need someone of the stature of Deepika to be able to pull off a song sequence like Besharam Rang and then to be able to do action where she picks a guy and throws him right over herself and you believe it. She is tough enough to do that. I think she is tougher than me in the action scenes. So that kind of combination could only be achieved with someone like Deepika.