Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS Vikram Rathore's diet plan and his major goof up in Jawan during 'Ask SRK'

The movie Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been a huge hit since its release on September 7. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan portrays a dual role, playing both father (Vikram) and son (Azad). One of the popular songs, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’s extended version from the film, showcases both the father-son duo dancing together. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan interacted with his fans and followers through an Ask SRK session on X, where he actively responded to messages.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals one of the goof-ups he made in his latest film Jawan

During an Ask SRK session conducted by Shah Rukh Khan today, the superstar was asked about a goof-up that he made during the filming of his latest film Jawan which has still not been rectified. He asked, "#AskSRK Sir Aap apna ek esa galti share Karo jo aap shooting ke dauran kiye the aur wo movie mein waise hi reh Gaya ho chaahe koi bhi movie kyun na ho aapki." To this SRK replied, "In the song Not Ramaiyya I have not worn the moustache for Rathore in one shot….see the film again till the end and see if u can catch it!!!! #Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his Jawan character Vikram Rathore’s diet plan

When another curious Twitter user inquired about Vikram Rathore from Jawan played by Shah Rukh Khan diet plan along with sharing a picture of the character from the film, SRK gave a witty answer to the fan and revealed, "Vikram eats Fruit Loops with milk. Pancakes with honey and chocolate spread…and lots of ice cream! #Jawan."

About Jawan

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, hit theaters on September 7th. It made history by achieving the biggest Bollywood film box office opening ever. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles and Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles.

