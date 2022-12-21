Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he wrote in the journal gifted to Suhana Khan; Throwback video goes VIRAL

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has a massive following on social media. Suhana rarely posts on Instagram, but when she does, her pictures go viral in no time at all. Just yesterday, she shared a few glimpses of a journal gifted to her by ‘papa’ Shah Rukh Khan . The journal consisted of acting notes written by Shah Rukh Khan over the years. Now, a day after Suhana’s post, a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan’s interview is going viral. In the interview from 2014, he had shared that he was writing a book on acting for his daughter.

A video clip that has been circulating on social media is from an interview of SRK with Anupam Kher. Shah Rukh had appeared as a guest on The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, in 2014. It was during that interview, he had told Anupam Kher that he wants Suhana Khan to be an actor, and that he is writing a book on acting for her. “I really want my daughter to be an actor. So I have decided that no one else listens to me, my daughter is young, so as a form of respect she will read the book which I am writing for her. Whenever something comes in my heart about acting, I write it down,” said Shah Rukh.

“So you are writing a book on acting for your daughter,” asked Anupam Kher, to which Shah Rukh replied, “Yes, only for her. I am writing my personal experiences in short of 3-4 lines. I feel like writing it for her. Because I think I need to tell someone how I act. When I try to tell about it to my co-actors, they avoid that. So I want my daughter to read that book and learn from it.” Anupam Kher also asked if he has thought of a name for the book, and Shah Rukh said, “It's called "To Suhana, on acting. From Papa."