Shah Rukh Khan REVEALS when he'll return to the silver screen, recalls Mohabbatein's first scene with Big B

From his witty and savage replies to revealing his next onscreen appearance, Shah Rukh Khan's 'Ask SRK' session was a hit on Twitter.

Trust to take Twitter by storm within seconds and you will be surprised. The superstar took to Twitter to announce that like always he will be conducting a quick 'Ask SRK' session with his fans and within seconds the hashtag began trending as fans from all over flooded him with their questions. Shah Rukh Khan handpicked a few questions and started replying with his sense of humour trumping the questions.

Considering today is the 20th anniversary of his film Mohabbatein, a fan asked SRK to say a few words about the film. The actor recalled his first scene with Amitabh Bachchan and said, "I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!!"

When asked how was his quarantine, SRK revealed that he spent the entire time watching films. Naturally, fans were curious to know about his next project and when will they see him next on the big screen. Replying to one such query, SRK revealed that we will probably see him on screen only next year. "Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.." SRK tweeted.

Apart from Mohabbatein, SRK's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge also clocked 25 years and the film has been released in different parts of the world. Asked if he will catch the film in a theatre in UAE, SRK said, "Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps."

I remember doing the first scene with @SrBachchan and realised how short and small I am!!! https://t.co/mETxCdepLU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Not really will wait to watch a new film of mine in the theatres perhaps https://t.co/a3niRCd0Fm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Will start shoot, then post production then cinemas to normalise...will take about a year I reckon.... https://t.co/3sn6OGal35 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

The actor was also posed with a number of food-related questions to which he had hilarious answers. One fan asked, "what else are u doing apart from work? Have u finished learning how to cook?? #AskSRK." To this, SRK said, "‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly..."

Whereas, another asked, "What should we have to eat to become like Shahrukh khan in our field of work #AskSRK." Shah Rukh was at his wittiest with his savage reply and said, "This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's epic replies to fan questions below:

Full of watching movies. https://t.co/dYKBgAv7rL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

‘Namak kitna daalna hai’ is still a struggle honestly... https://t.co/Us63DyUw2c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

