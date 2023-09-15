Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he ‘chose the bald look’ in Jawan; says, ‘I hope girls like…'

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan was released in theaters on September 7 and is currently enjoying massive success. When the first prevue of the film was released, the superstar surprised his fans and audiences by sporting a bald look. In one scene, he looked menacing but equally hilarious as he broke into a dance on the retro song Beqarar Karke. This scene became a meme sensation on social media for quite some time. Those who have already watched the film have lauded this particular sequence for Shah Rukh's stellar performance and the captivating introduction of his girl gang. In a recent interview, the actor shared his thoughts on the decision to go bald for this memorable role.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about sporting a bald look in Jawan

In a recent interview with IMDb, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his initial reaction upon learning that he would have to go bald for the movie. Shah Rukh revealed that he opted for the bald look out of sheer laziness, as it saved him from spending two hours in makeup. Shah Rukh also shared how some of his friends reacted when they saw him bald in the movie's promo.

He stated, “Just to explain it, it was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘Yeah, then I don't have to wear 2 hours of this makeup. Can I just go bald?’ So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Oh no! It looks very scary. Girls won't like you.’ So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls."

About Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara teamed up for the first time in Jawan, and their charming chemistry has won over fans. Directed by filmmaker Atlee, the movie is packed with high-octane action sequences and showcases King Khan in various disguises. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Priyamani, and others.

