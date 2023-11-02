Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he does not want to do sequel; says Dunki Drop 2, 3 will explore characters more

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 on November 2. The actor was showered with love and warm birthday wishes from his huge fan base as well as several Bollywood celebrities. To celebrate SRK's birthday, fans organized a special event in Mumbai where the actor also graced it and watched the recently released Dunki Drop 1 together. During the SRKDay event, King Khan answered many questions and revealed that he is not into doing a sequel and also opened up about the Dunki Drop 2 and Drop 3.

Shah Rukh Khan gives reason for not wanting to do a sequel

During the SRKDay event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he likes to make new films referring to not wanting to make a sequel. The actor said, "I don't want to do that (sequel or franchise). I want to new cinema for all of you because I need a film. A film like Dunki speaks such volumes. Yeh itni entertain karegi (it will entertain people)." He also added that he feels people will find Dunki more entertaining than Jawana and Pathaan. Watch the video:

Shah Rukh Khan speaks about Dunki Drop 2 and Drop 3

Dunki Drop 1 which is also known as teaser was released today and it received a lot of love already. Now, during the event, SRK opened up on Dunki Drop 2 and Drop 3. He said that when Drop 2 and 3 will be released, characters will be exploring more. King Khan added that Rajkumar Hirani wanted to show the world of Dunki and characters later so Drop 1 focused on the Dunki world. Watch the video:

Dunki is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. The cast also includes Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film is set to have a theatrical release in India on December 22, 2023.

