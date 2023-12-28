Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he missed Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots despite being first choice

Shah Rukh Khan recently collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani and came up with the action-comedy movie Dunki. However, it’s little known that there were times when the two talented artists were to join hands for multiple iconic movies. But clearly, fate had other plans for them.

Shah Rukh Khan was to lead Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots

While in a chat with the Saudi Arabian platform MBC Group, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he was the first choice of director Rajkumar Hirani for his blockbuster hit movies like Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots. Unfortunately, due to injuries, he couldn’t work with him in either of the two projects despite sharing a good relationship with the filmmaker.

Talking about his equation with Hirani, SRK said that actually, they are very old friends. He further added that when Hirani started his career as a director from being an editor, he wrote a film called Munna Bhai MBBS. The Jawan actor divulged, “I still remember, I was shooting a scene for Devdas, in which I was going to pass away. And this gentleman came and said, ‘I have a script’ and I said, ‘Okay, let’s meet day after tomorrow, I’m doing this film next’. He said, ‘You haven’t heard it’. I said, ‘I love the title, it’s a fantastic title, Munna Bhai MBBS’. We were supposed to do that film, we sat on it for six-seven months,” the megastar shared adding that suddenly he had an injury and had to undergo spine surgery and the doctors didn’t know when he would recover from it.

Further on in the same interview, the Pathaan actor shared that Hirani again reached out to him with 3 Idiots but this time, there was a timing issue. “We worked on the script; we did the casting together. But there was a timing issue, one of my films got delayed, and I had a setback with another injury. I told him to finish it off. It was a very ambitious project, 3 Idiots, so I said, ‘You can’t have an actor coming from one film and going to another, so you please go ahead and do this’. So, that one didn’t happen,” SRK revealed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to fan calling marketing of Jawan and Dunki ‘worst’ will leave you in splits